(Full List) Names Of All Released Missing Chibok Girls

The Presidency has released the full list of the Chibok schoolgirls who regained freedom from Boko Haram captive, over three years after they were abducted.

A list containing the names of the 82 girls released by the terrorists was made available to Channels Television on Sunday.

See the names below:

  1. Kwana Simon
  2. Grace Dauda
  3. Jummai Paul
  4. Tobita Pogo
  5. Yanke Shetima
  6. Jumai Miutah
  7. Juliana Yakubu
  8. Mary Yakubu
  9. Ruth Kolo
  10. Mairawa Yahaya
  11. Racheal Nkeke
  12. Fibi Haruna
  13. Asaba Manu
  14. Esther Usman
  15. Filo Dauda
  16. Awa Abga
  17. Lydia Joshua
  18. Naomi Bitrus
  19. Martha James
  20. Falmata Musa
  21. Aisha Ezekiel
  22. Awa Yerima
  23. Mwada Baba
  24. Hannatu Ishaku
  25. Mwa Daniel
  26. Rifkatu Soloman
  27. Maryamu Yakubu
  28. Rebecca Joshep
  29. Laid Audu
  30. Amina Pogu

