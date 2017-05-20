Full List Of 12-man Burial Committee For Late Moji Olaiya

Plans are already in motion to ensure that Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya who died of cardiac arrest two months after child birth is given a befitting burial.

It’s not been announced if she’ll be buried in Canada where she died or her remains will be brought back home, but a 12-member burial committee has just been announced led by veteran actress, Fathia Balogun. See the full list of the other members

1. Faithia Williams Balogun( Chairperson)

2. Foluke Daramola(Secretary)

3. Yomi Fabiyi (Publicity Sec)

4. Taiwo Adebayo (She Boy)

5. Bimbo Thomas

6. Bisi Ibidapo Obe

7. Femi Olaiya(Brother to Deceased)

8. Yinka Farinde(Canada)

9. Shade Oliwo

10. Kemi Afolabi

11. Ronke Ojo (Oshodi Oke)

12. Muka Ray

The post Full List Of 12-man Burial Committee For Late Moji Olaiya appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

