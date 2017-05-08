FULL LIST OF FREED CHIBOK GIRLS

The Presidency has released the full list of the Chibok schoolgirls who regained freedom from Boko Haram captive, over three years after they were abducted. A list containing the names of the 82 girls released by the terrorists was made available to Channels Television on Sunday. See the names below: Kwana SIMON, Grace DAUDA, Jummai […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

