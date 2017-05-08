FULL LIST OF FREED CHIBOK GIRLS
The Presidency has released the full list of the Chibok schoolgirls who regained freedom from Boko Haram captive, over three years after they were abducted. A list containing the names of the 82 girls released by the terrorists was made available to Channels Television on Sunday. See the names below: Kwana SIMON, Grace DAUDA, Jummai […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!