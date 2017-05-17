Pages Navigation Menu

FUNAAB VC ended tenure in shameful, inglorious note – SSANU

Posted on May 17, 2017

SENIOR Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta branch, said the suspended Vice Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole, ended his tenure on a shameful and inglorious note. The vice chancellor, whose tenure ends in a week time, was suspended via a letter from the Federal Ministry of Education, following his arraignment by […]

