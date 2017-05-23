Funke Adesiyan slams ‘artistes’ who didn’t help with the burial arrangements of late Moji Olaiya

Actress, Funke Adesiyan did not spare any words this evening while calling out her industry colleagues who didn’t extend a helping hand with the arrangements for the burial of late Moji Olaiya’s. In a post on her IG page, which comes just few hours after fellow actor Yomi Fash-Lanso slammed the burial committee for being …

The post Funke Adesiyan slams ‘artistes’ who didn’t help with the burial arrangements of late Moji Olaiya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

