Funke Akindele Embark On Journey To North America With Jenifa’ Diary Crew

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele is set to go on a tour of North America with the cast of her popular Tv show, Jenifa’s Diary which will be featured as a stage play in theatres in United State and Canada. The tour will kick off by July and will run through August. An excited Funke made …

