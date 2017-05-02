Funke Akindele Embark On Journey To North America With Jenifa’ Diary Crew
Nollywood star, Funke Akindele is set to go on a tour of North America with the cast of her popular Tv show, Jenifa’s Diary which will be featured as a stage play in theatres in United State and Canada. The tour will kick off by July and will run through August. An excited Funke made …
