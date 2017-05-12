Funke Akindele Joins UNICEF Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
|
Funke Akindele Joins UNICEF Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation
Nollywood superstar actress, producer and screenwriter, Funke Akindele has pledged to join the UNICEF course against the practice of female genital mutilation in Nigeria and Africa at large. The multiple award winning actress whose television series …
