Funke Akindele’s music-oriented TV series “Industreet” gets a release date

May 2, 2017

Sceneone Productions has announced the release date for the upcoming music oriented TV drama. A new trailer was also released for the TV series which will premiere on Friday, May, 2016. Based on the African entertainment scene, “Industreet” focuses on survival in the entertainment industry and on the hustle in the ghetto. Co-written and produced …

