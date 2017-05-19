Pages Navigation Menu

Funny! PHCN Officials Calls Their Office Headquaters To Restore Light So That They Can Disconnect A House (Photo/Video)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is very Funny. These Stranded PHCN officials called their office headquarters to restore electricity so that they can disconnect a house

An Instagram user, mc4god1 who shared the video said “NEPA people come disconnect light, but light no dey, they are stranded. My brother this is the country we are, even the NEPA officials are stranded standing at the pole. What are they disconnecting? Is it light or darkness?”

