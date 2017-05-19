Funny! PHCN Officials Calls Their Office Headquaters To Restore Light So That They Can Disconnect A House (Photo/Video)

This is very Funny. These Stranded PHCN officials called their office headquarters to restore electricity so that they can disconnect a house

An Instagram user, mc4god1 who shared the video said “NEPA people come disconnect light, but light no dey, they are stranded. My brother this is the country we are, even the NEPA officials are stranded standing at the pole. What are they disconnecting? Is it light or darkness?”





The post Funny! PHCN Officials Calls Their Office Headquaters To Restore Light So That They Can Disconnect A House (Photo/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

