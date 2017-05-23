Furore As Another PDP Lawmaker Joins APC

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO and KAUTHAR ANUMBA-KHALEEL

The House of Representatives was yesterday engulfed in a rowdy session as another legislator elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced his defection to the governing All Progressives Congress ( APC) .

Hon. Adamu Kamale who represents Michika/Madagali federal constituency shocked PDP members in the House.

Kamale, who was the only PDP House of Representatives member from Adamawa State said he has decided to quit his former political party because of the leadership crisis rocking the party.

In a letter announcing his defection, which was read at yesterday’s plenary by the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, the lawmaker said he took the decision after “due consultation” with his people.

However, Minority Leader, Hon Barde Yakubu said in spite of the leadership crisis in the PDP, ” the party remains one. It is just an internal wrangling. ”

Dogara said it is left for the Court to decide if there is a division in the opposition party.

