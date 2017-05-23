FUTA Reinstates Suspended Bursar

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure has ordered the reinstatement of the bursar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Oresegun.

Oresegun and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola were earlier suspended by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, following their arraignment at the Ondo State High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimed Commission over alleged financial misconduct.

The VC, whose tenure expires on May 23, 2017 too was reinstated last week.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Head, Media and Protocol Unit of the university, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, the council reinstated the bursar at its meeting.

