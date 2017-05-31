FUTA To Launch Satellite Into Space

By ANYAORA THELMA CHIOMA, Abuja

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, announced yesterday that it would on Thursday launch a satellite into space in partnership with other local and international organisations and countries.

The university said the satellite belonged to Japan, Ghana, Mongolia, Nigeria and Bangladesh, and would be launched into Space from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.

“It is the first ever university satellite to be launched in Nigeria.

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, scientific prowess will get a big fillip on Thursday June 1st at 10.55pm (Nigerian time), when the SpaceX Falcon9 Rocket launches Birds 1 satellites, comprising 5 CubeSats belonging to Japan, Ghana, Mongolia, Nigeria and Bangladesh, into Space from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.

“The Nigerian CubeSat, code name NigeriaEdusat-1, is designed, built and owned by The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, in collaboration with National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, Abuja, Nigeria, and Kyushu Institute of Technology Japan.

“Ibukun Adebolu of FUTA’s Department of Mechanical Engineering is the representative of Nigeria on the project. It is the first ever

university satellite to be launched in Nigeria. The CubeSats will be launched and docked to the International Space Station where the satellites will be deployed into lower orbit during the last week of June 2017”.

The post FUTA To Launch Satellite Into Space appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

