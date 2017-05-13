Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FUTASUG kicks against ‘illegal’ suspension of VC, Daramola

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, Students’ Union Government (FUTASUG), has condemned what it termed the ‘illegal’ suspension of the FUTA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. The group said the decision to suspend the VC was done without the consent of the FUTA Governing Council. Recall that […]

FUTASUG kicks against ‘illegal’ suspension of VC, Daramola

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.