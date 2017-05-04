G.R.A.P Music – Zobo Ft DJ Emmbassey X Vector X AO

The three members of G.R.A.P Music have decided to show their more relaxed side in a song titled “ZOBO”. DJ Emmbassey passionately cooked the beat….Vector smoothly killed the hook….and AO finessed the verses. The record was brilliantly mixed & mastered by Oga JoJo. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

