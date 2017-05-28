Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

G7 Summit focuses attention on Africa

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

The 43rd Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Italy focused attention on Africa over the opportunities and challenges in the continent as well as implications for the international community. On Saturday, five African leaders – Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Beji Essebsi of Tunisia, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Prime Minister…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post G7 Summit focuses attention on Africa appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.