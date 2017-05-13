Gabriel Onoja​: Nigerian Army and the ​l​ethal ​b​low ​on Boko Haram

In every institution, changes are necessary from time to time in order to reposition the organization to meet its targets, mandate and emerging challenges. A clear-headed leadership ensures fresh hands with new ideas, are injected into a system for perfect service delivery. Fresh puzzles, sometimes require new hands and ideas to demystify them. Nigeria’s Chief […]

Gabriel Onoja​: Nigerian Army and the ​l​ethal ​b​low ​on Boko Haram

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

