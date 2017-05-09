Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GALLERY: Coligny houses set alight – Citizen

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Citizen

GALLERY: Coligny houses set alight
Citizen
A farmers house that was set alight by community in Coligny, North West, 8 May 2017, after two farmers, Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were granted bail for the murder of Wyle Mosweu who they accused of stealing Sunflower in their feild. Picture: …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.