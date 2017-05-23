Gambia seizes ex-dictator Jammeh’s bank accounts

Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler’s wealth gathers pace. The new government has accused Jammeh of massive fraud including siphoning off public money during his 22-year rule that ended in…

