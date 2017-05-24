Building The New Gambia With Madi Jobarteh: Time Has Come To Ban The APRC – Jollofnews
|
Jollofnews
|
Building The New Gambia With Madi Jobarteh: Time Has Come To Ban The APRC
Jollofnews
(JollofNews) – After 22 years of misrule, the evidence of the carnage and plunder of Yaya Jammeh and APRC exposes itself every day, which shall continue till eternity because their victims and effects of their atrocities shall continue to exist forever …
Gambia: Tears Roll Down As Cultural Troupes Entertain APRC Militants At Kanilai
Gambian Government Confiscates 86 Bank Accounts, 131 Properties Owned By Former Dictator, Yahaya Jammeh
Gambia says it seizes $50 million of ex-president's assets
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!