Gambian carrier launches Banjul-Lagos flight

… Appoints Peacock Aviation GSA

The Gambia’s new national carrier, Fly Mid Africa, has announced that it has started flight services between Banjul, the Gambian capital and Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The flight between Banjul and Lagos will also entail connections to Dakar in Senegal, Freetown in Sierra Leone,and Accra in Ghana.

To boost its patronage, the airline has also appointed Nigeria’s aviation and travels conglomerate, Peacock Aviation Services as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Nigeria.

According to a joint statement by Fly Mid Africa and Peacock Aviation, flight services to and fro Lagos will be held four times a week.

The statement said Fly Mid Africa is focused on alleviating the challenges business and leisure travelers from Nigeria and other nationals face in finding flight connections across key cities in Africa especially West and Central Africa. “Having concluded all operational and commercial arrangements for flight operations, Fly Mid Africa flight services to and fro Lagos and onward connections will be operated with two Boeing 737-Classic aircraft; B737-300 (8 Business Class and 124 Economy Class seats) and B737-400 (16 Business Class and 116 Economy Class seats),” the statement said.

“Consequently, Peacock has commenced ticket sales in its international head office in Ikeja, Lagos and across all its offices in Nigeria, namely, Marina (Lagos) Abuja, Ibadan, Aba, Port Harcourt, Benin and Kano. The time has come for business and leisure travelers across Africa to enjoy state-of-the-art and top-notch exclusive flight services in the continent,” the statement added.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Chairman, Peacock Group of Companies, Mr. Segun Phillips, expressed gratitude to the management of the airline for making Peacock their preferred GSA in Nigeria.

He said the vision of Fly Mid Air was in consonance with that of Peacock Aviation, which is to offer upscale travels experience to passengers in a friendly manner leveraging on the best ultra-modern technology.

According to Philips, Peacock Holiday has concluded arrangements to launch tour packages to these destinations on the continent especially within the sub-region, taking advantage of the Fly Mid Africa’s full network services within the central and West Africa region.

He said it would also remove the bottlenecks and stress affecting interconnectivity within the subregion.

Commenting on the launch of flights between Banjul and Lagos,Managing Director, Fly Mid Africa, Mr. Bakary Nyassi, said “in ‎addition to operating air services in the target routes, Fly Mid Africa is committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient air transport services to spur economic development and foster regional integration through the promotion of trade and regional tourism.”

“We are proud of the diversity of our workforce, coming from eight African countries; The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan. And this is why we are Fly Mid Africa – Leading the African Dream. I trust that Peacock will rake in customers to our company and give us early market penetration in Nigeria,” he added.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

