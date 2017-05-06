Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Game of Thrones spin-offs ‘are being developed’ – Belfast Telegraph

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Belfast Telegraph

Game of Thrones spin-offs 'are being developed'
Belfast Telegraph
The final series of the global hit drama, Game of Thrones, may have been announced, but it won't be the end of the fantasy world which was brought to life via some of Northern Ireland's most stunning scenery. Set on the fictional continents of Westeros
Four 'Game of Thrones' spin-off projects coming soongulfnews.com
Game of Thrones forever: HBO developing 4 different spinoffsDaily Trust
Game of Thrones season 7: Leak fears prompt HBO to dictate two-factor authentication for emailsInternational Business Times UK
The Guardian
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.