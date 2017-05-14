Ganguje performs take-over of 21 Abuja houses – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Ganguje performs take-over of 21 Abuja houses
Daily Trust
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has performed the official taking-over ceremony of 21 houses built by the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees at Durumi District, Abuja. The governor conducted the ceremony of the houses constructed in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!