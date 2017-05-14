Ganguje performs take-over of 21 Abuja houses

Daily Trust

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has performed the official taking-over ceremony of 21 houses built by the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees at Durumi District, Abuja. The governor conducted the ceremony of the houses constructed in …

Ganduje trains 7000 youths on Google digital The Nation Newspaper



all 3 news articles »