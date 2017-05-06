Garbage litters Lagos

By Ebun Sessou & Chigoziri Onuoha

It is worrisome that inspite of the efforts of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to transform the state to an enviable city, heaps of refuse have continued to be a common sight on the streets of Lagos. In Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, Ajeromi, Alimosho, Costain, Okomaiko, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo local government, Epe, Ikorodu refuse dump at corners, major streets have become a common occurrence and detrimental to the health of residents and passers-by.

Recently, the Lagos State House of Assembly passed a “Bill to Provide for the Management, Protection and Sustainable Development of the Environment in Lagos State and for other Connected Purposes. The objective of the bill was to ensure a cleaner environment within the state. Even with the Sanitation Law and the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, among other efforts put in place by Governor Ambode, such as the concession of the waste management system, one wonders why there are still heaps of refuse at major points in the State.

Saturday Vanguard spoke with some residents at different areas and they shared their views.

A food vendor, Mama T on Apapa road, Ebute Metta area of Lagos said for more than a month, the officials of the LAWMA had not come to the community. “The whole place is messed-up, you can see the dirt yourself, this is sad”, she stated.

A retired teacher, Mrs Funke Lekan who lives in Abidjan area of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos explained that, the area has been turned to a refuse dump site merely because authorities have failed to evacuated them as and when due. It is so disturbing; everywhere is filled with heaps of refuse. We are helpless.

A medical practitioner, Dr. Nicolas, expressed fears that the trend could lead to a cholera outbreak. “my fear is that there could be cholera outbreak in Lagos. The stench that oozes out form these dump sites is terrible and if nothing is done could lead to a outbreak of disease.

Efforts to get LAWMA’s Public Relation Officer, Lanre Bajulaiye to react to this issue proved abortive.

Bu a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Saka Fafunmi, said government is working on bringing those private operators on board. By the time everything is in place, Lagosians will start feeling the impact of the concessionaire. My interest is not the concessionaire but to see Lagos cleaned up as expected.

The post Garbage litters Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

