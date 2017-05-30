Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gareth Bale fears he will not be fit to feature in Champions League final – The Guardian

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Gareth Bale fears he will not be fit to feature in Champions League final
The Guardian
Gareth Bale is back in full training for Real Madrid but is unlikely to start for the holders in Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus in his hometown of Cardiff. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images. Gareth Bale …
'Real Madrid fans might not know me, but they all know my decked-out car'Telegraph.co.uk
This is everything we know about security at the Champions League final in CardiffWalesOnline
Champions League: Extra police powers plan for Cardiff finalBBC News
Sport24 –Channel NewsAsia –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Mail
all 436 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.