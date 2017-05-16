John Terry has made most of season on periphery at Chelsea – Irish Independent

Pages Navigation Menu

John Terry has made most of season on periphery at Chelsea
John Terry believes spending this season on the first-team periphery at Chelsea is good preparation for management – and not playing has been enjoyable because "I have had my time". The 36-year-old scored his 67th Chelsea goal on his 716th appearance …
