Gauteng Premier to tackle crime against women – iAfrica.com

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he will be meeting with the Police Ministry on Wednesday to address the recent spate of murders of women in the province. Makhura presented his provincial mid-term performance review in Parktown on Tuesday.
