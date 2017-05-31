GBTC Premium Rates Over Normal Bitcoin Price Are Getting Out of Hand

Global demand for Bitcoin is increasing. That is a fact very few people will deny at this time. However, not all investors sign up for an exchange to buy Bitcoin. Nor will they use leverage trading to predict the price either. Instead, they will flock to solutions such as GBTC. The Bitcoin Investment Trust is … Continue reading GBTC Premium Rates Over Normal Bitcoin Price Are Getting Out of Hand

The post GBTC Premium Rates Over Normal Bitcoin Price Are Getting Out of Hand appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

