GCUOBA-Lagos elects new branch executive

Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, Lagos Branch, has elected a new executive committee to run the affairs of the branch for the next two years.

At a well-attended Annual General Meeting at its secretariat in Yaba, Lagos. Col. David Binitie (retd), was elected President and Mr Victor Eromosele, Vice President.

Other officers elected are Mr Obed Awowede, Secretary; Mr Felix Osuere, Assistant Secretary; Mr Chidozie Onyemem, Financial Secretary; Mr Nosa Omoigui, Treasurer, and Prince Oshiojum, Publicity Secretary.

The immediate past president of the branch, Olorogun Clement Djebah and Dr Victor Aganbi are to serve as ex-officio members.

Swearing in the new exco members into office, the Chairman of the meeting, Ambassador B.A. Clark, enjoined them to be selfless and to uphold the integrity for which old boys of the school are known. In his acceptance speech, Col Binitie promised to run a transparent and purpose-driven administration.

Among the old boys at the meeting were Professor Emeritus JP Clark, Prof. Olu Akinyanju, Mr Sam Amuka (Publisher of the Vanguard newspapers), Mr G.T.S Adokpaye, Dr Titus Okereke, Dr Matthew Eshalomi, Chief JJ Akpieyi (a former President-General of GCUOBA-Worldwide), and Engr. Alfred Okoigun, a former branch president.

