Gen Adebayo for burial May 21

Ado-Ekiti—The remains of the Former military governor of Old Western State, Major General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo will be laid to rest in his home town, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State on May 21.

A statement issued at the weekend by the burial committee and signed by his son and former governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo said the programme of activities for the burial of the elder stateman will commence on Wednesday, May 17, with a service of songs at Haven Event Centre, Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church, GRA, Ikeja at 5pm.

On Thursday, May 18, the body will be laid in state at his residence, 48, Oladipo Bateye Road, GRA, Ikeja between 7am and 8.30am and this will be followed by a commendation service at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, Ikeja between 9am and 11am.

Thereafter, the body will depart for Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where it will lie in state at the Old Parliament Building, between 2pm and 5pm. The programme will be hosted by the South-west governors.

On Friday, the body will move to Ado Ekiti, where it would be laid in state at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium,, during which leaders from the state will hold a tribute session for the deceased.

Later in the evening, a Christian wake keep will hold at his residence in Iyin-Ekiti.

On Saturday, May 20, the funeral service will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti at 11am. It will be followed by a private interment. Reception holds immediately at the residence of the deceased.

On Sunday, May 21, an outing service will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti and it will be followed by a reception at Adebayo Family Compound.

