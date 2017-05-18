Gender equity at core of my regime, says President Kenyatta – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Gender equity at core of my regime, says President Kenyatta
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By PSCU, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will continue to run an administration in which gender equality and fairness are at the core of its pursuits. Taking note of the approaching General Election, President Kenyatta …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!