General Babangida’s Daughter Halima weds Gombe Traditional Ruler Auwal Abdullahi | Goodluck Jonathan, Bola Tinubu, Bukola Saraki, Turai Yar’adua Attend

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Halima Babangida, the second daughter and last child of former military ruler General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd) on Friday, got married to Auwal Abdullahi, a businessman who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Sudan Gombe, at Babangida’s Hill Top residence in Minna. Former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu […]

