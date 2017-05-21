Generator fumes kill 3 persons in Edo State
Three persons have been confirmed dead from suspected generator fumes around Sapele road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the bodies of the deceased, including a male and two females, were discovered at about 3am on Sunday when a brother to the late man raised the alarm. It was …
The post Generator fumes kill 3 persons in Edo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!