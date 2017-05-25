Generator fumes kills father and son in Lagos

Just days after generator fumes killed killed three persons, It was a bitter experience on Tuesday in the Iwaya, Yaba area of Lagos State after a businessman, identified as Ayodele Megbuwawon, and his teenage son, Tobi, were killed by generator fumes. PUNCH Metro gathered that the victims put on their generator at the lobby of their …

The post Generator fumes kills father and son in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

