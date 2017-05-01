Genevieve Nnaji ‘daughter’ co-star in new movie

Months ago, photos of upcoming actress Jemima Osunde were splashed on social media with the false claim that she was the daughter of the legendary actress Genevieve Nnaji. Now, the actress has gotten the opportunity of a lifetime as she co-stars alongside Nnaji in the legend’s directional debut, ‘Lionheart’. This hearty news was shared on …

The post Genevieve Nnaji ‘daughter’ co-star in new movie appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

