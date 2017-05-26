Geoff Cameron Signs New Stoke City Contract Until 2020

Stoke City midfielder Geoff Cameron has signed a contract extension until summer 2020.

Geoff Cameron has made 165 appearances in all competitions for the Potters since arriving from Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo four years ago.

BREAKING! ⚪️ @GeoffCameron has agreed a two-year extension at #SCFC, keeping him at the bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lTe4kbCAN — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 26, 2017

Cameron, 31, had a year remaining on his existing terms but has prolonged his deal until 2020.

This last season he formed a promising midfield partnership with Glenn Whelan before suffering a knee injury right at the end of a win at Hull on October 22.

The 31 year-old American international was sidelined for the next four months before a cure was finally cracked.

He returned for the trip to Tottenham on February 25 and was then installed back into central midfield for all but one of the next 11 games before playing as one of three centre halves on the final day at Southampton.

Stoke also announced that goalkeeper Shay Given will depart the club this summer but Stephen Ireland has been offered a new deal, while Phil Bardsley has extended his stay.

