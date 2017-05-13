Gerard Deulofeu Must Decide Whether He Wants To Return To Barcelona

Gerard Deulofeu must decide he if wants to play at Barcelona next season, reports AS.

The Spanish winger has blossomed on loan at AC Milan in recent months and that has prompted Barcelona to decide to activate a €12m buyback clause to re-sign him from Everton this summer.

However, AS reports that the final decision lies in the hands of the player who, in addition, must convince Barcelona’s new coach that he warrants a first-team role at the Camp Nou.

In addition, Barca could potentially look to sell Deulofeu on again or include him as a makeweight in another transfer once they have brought him back to Catalonia.

The post Gerard Deulofeu Must Decide Whether He Wants To Return To Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

