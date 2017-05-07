Pages Navigation Menu

German Bundesliga result

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports

German Bundesliga result on Sunday:

Hamburg 0 Mainz 0

Playing later

Freiburg v Schalke (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Bayern Munich 1 (Bernat 18) Darmstadt 0

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Reus 4, Aubameyang 82) Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 86-pen)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Hahn 90+4) Augsburg 1 (Finnbogason 57)

Ingolstadt 1 (Kittel 73) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Havertz 78)

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Wolfsburg 2 (Didavi 48, Gomez 63)

Hertha Berlin 1 (Khedira 85-og) RB Leipzig 4 (Werner 12, 54, Selke 89, 90+2)

Played Friday

Cologne 4 (Modeste 13, 47, Bittencourt 28, Zoller 44) Werder Bremen 3 (Bartels 34, Gebre Selassie 40, Gnabry 62)

