German Bundesliga results

German league results on Saturday, the final day of the 2016/17 Bundesliga season:

Bayern Munich 4 (Robben 4, Vidal 73, Ribery 90+1, Kimmich 90+4) Freiburg 1 (Petersen 76)

Borussia Dortmund 4 (Reus 32, 75-pen, Aubameyang 42, 89-pen) Werder Bremen 3 (Junuzovic 7, Bartels 46, Kruse 68)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Hazard 50, Raffael 65) Darmstadt 2 (Schipplock 62, Heller 90)

Hertha Berlin 2 (Weiser 71, Allagui 86-pen) Bayer Leverkusen 6 (Chicharito 5, Havertz 31, 45+1, Kiessling 64, Aranguiz 81-pen, Pohjanpalo 90)

Cologne 2 (Hector 43, Osako 87) Mainz 0

Hamburg 2 (Knoche 23, Waldschmidt 88) Wolfsburg 1 (Kostic 32)

Ingolstadt 1 (Gross 41-pen) Schalke 1 (Avdijaj 2)

Hoffenheim 0 Augsburg 0

E. Frankfurt 2 (Vallejo 83, Blum 90) RB Leipzig 2 (Sabitzer 25, Poulsen 56)

The post German Bundesliga results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

