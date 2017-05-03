German foreign minister urges EU to “speak to Africa with one voice”

German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on Tuesday, urged European countries to unify their Africa policies, saying they still spoke with too many different voices. He made the call after meeting African Union Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. He said “there are often different approaches to developments in Africa.” The…

The post German foreign minister urges EU to “speak to Africa with one voice” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

