German Policewoman Bibiana Steinhaus will become First Woman ever to Officiate in Europe’s Top Leagues

Bibiana Steinhaus, a 38-year-old German policewoman will next season become the first female referee in Europe’s top leagues after she was promoted to officiate in the Bundesliga on Friday. She has been a German FA (DFB) referee since 1999 and has previously been a fourth official for Bundesliga matches, BBC Sports reports. “For every referee, whether […]

