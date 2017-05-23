German teen to sell her virginity on Cinderella Escorts – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
German teen to sell her virginity on Cinderella Escorts
Daily Mail
An 18-year-old girl has put her virginity up for auction through a sinister website that boasts about having doctors who can verify that the girls have not had sex. Kim, who is half Austrian and half German, decided to sell her body through the agency …
Student, 18, auctions her virginity on sick site which claims doctors check the girls haven't had sex… and bids …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!