German/French consulates host journalists at book reading

The Consulates of the Federal Republic of Germany and France are to host a book reading by culture journalists on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

The reading by leading culture journalists in the country is to be from a book recently published under the auspices of Nigeria Arts and Culture Journalists and Arts Writers Organisation of Nigeria (AWON).

The book entitled Route 234: An Anthology of Global Travel Writing, is a compilation of travel writings, travelogues and experiences of the journalists during their various travels around the world.

The reading is to hold at the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, 15, Walter Carrington Crescent Victoria Island. The time is 6:30pm. The two consulates are hosting the writers as part of activities to popularise the book and show their supports for the art of travel writing.

Among the contributors are two senior editors with The Nation, Olayinka Oyegbile and Ozolua Uhakheme. Others are Jahman Anikulapo, former editor of The Guardian on Sunday, Pelu Awofeso, an award winning travel writer, Sola Balogun, a journalist and University teacher and a host of others.

