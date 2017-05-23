Germany installs beer pipeline for 400,000 litres of beer

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 23, 2017

Wacken Open Air​, ​the world’s biggest heavy metal festival, which takes place in northern Germany every summer​, ​will be serviced by a beer pipeline this year​. ​The organizers told DPA, German Press Agency, ​on Tuesday. Approximately 75,000 heavy metal fans make their way to the northern German town of Wacken every year, with beer consumption […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

