Germany, OGUNCCIMA to Train Youths in Industrial Electronics

The Federal Republic of Germany is collaborating with Ogun State Council of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) to train about 20 apprentices in Industrial Electronics (I.E) of the ongoing German Dual Vocational Training partnership With Nigeria (G-DVTPW-N).

The two bodies, in a similar symbiotic effort that deployed dual vocational training experts from Germany, trained and graduated 17 apprentices in a year-long office administration and project management profession programme earlier in April, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Underscoring the importance and the timing of the one year training, scheduled to commence in July, in Ogun State, Deputy President, OGUNCCIMA, Wasiu Olaleye expressed the training is needed in the state now more than any other course because it is good for manufacturing and producing companies with sophisticated and modern equipment.

Olaleye, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Fanol RDC Products Limited, hinged his claim on effective contributions made to his organisation by Jelili Adeosun, one of the trained apprentices in I.E of the G-DVTPW-N, at Industrial Skills Training Center (ISTC), in Lagos.

According, Adeosun having mastered the cores of the programme, would be of the trainers during the proposed training.

Speaking in the same vein, Coordinator, G-DVTPW-N, Kehinde Awoyele, said the partnership programme was primarily designed to make Nigerian youths efficiently employable and keep poverty at bay by waking the sense of entrepreneurship among them and afterwards boost economic growth through efficiency of trained employees.

Olaleye said they were integrating relevant ministries, and private sector into the programme.

“Appropriate indentified companies must be mobilised and we are getting to the grass root through the private sector, we have made a building ready at Government Technical College, Idi Aba for the training,” he said.

Talking about the curriculum being used for the system, DVT short expert, Ludwig Grunter, who hinted that DVT programme, is normally run for a period of three and half years in Germany, explained that, “we have reviewed the curriculum to fit into Nigerian system and at the same time to accommodate new system and new technology. Demand is changing very fast, and we try to use modern or latest technologies like LEDS (Light Emitting Diodes) to teach basics and I look forward to a pool of trainers that will do this work in future.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

