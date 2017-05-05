Germany to block Turks from voting in death penalty referendum
Turkish citizens living in Germany would not be allowed to vote in a Turkish referendum on reintroducing the death penalty, a government spokesman said on Friday. “It is politically unthinkable that we would agree to a vote on a matter that is contradictory to our constitution and to European values. “If another country wants to…
