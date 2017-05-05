Germany to block Turks from voting in death penalty referendum

Turkish citizens living in Germany would not be allowed to vote in a Turkish referendum on reintroducing the death penalty, a government spokesman said on Friday. “It is politically unthinkable that we would agree to a vote on a matter that is contradictory to our constitution and to European values. “If another country wants to…

The post Germany to block Turks from voting in death penalty referendum appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

