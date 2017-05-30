Get Familiar: Fabian Secon X 5ive Beatz – Rockstar

Fast-rising UK singer Fabian Secon and producer 5ive Beatz have announced their forthcoming joint EP, Until We Meet Again, set to be released 23rd June. The first taste of what to expect comes courtesy of “Rockstar”, a trap-infused R&B banger that showcases both artists’ greatest assets—Fabian’s richly soulful vocals and 5ive’s thumping bass-heavy beats.

Until We Meet Again is the follow-up to Fabian’s debut EP, Don’t Disturb, and sees the coming together of two artists from London who have both taken major strides over the past couple of years. Fabian was recently touted by Complex as an artist to watch in 2017 and has had support from a wealth of radio stations and industry tastemakers, such as Jamz Supernova and DJ Target at BBC Radio 1Xtra where “Sensei” (150,000 streams on YouTube) was given BBC Introducing Single Of The Week honours by MistaJam.

Fabian has also had support from Capital FM and Capital XTRA with “Gold Plated”, whilst last single—the self-penned and produced “Lust”—was featured on popular Spotify-curated playlists Slow Jamz and Fresh Finds: Fire Emoji. Upcoming collaborations with the likes of AJ Tracey, C Biz, Tayá, Geovarn and Young T & Bugsey will only further solidify Fabian’s place at the forefront of the UK’s urban music scene.

Meanwhile, in-demand producer 5ive Beatz, Link Up TV’s recent #ProducerOfTheMonth, has seen his career skyrocket with multiple production credits on rapper Nines’ UK top 5 album One Foot Out, such as “Trapper of the Year”, as well as productions for BBC Sound Of 2017 winner Ray BLK, Krept & Konan, Stormzy, P Money, 67, Abra Cadabra and more.

“5ive and I met online around January 2016”, Fabian says. “Having a mutual appreciation for each other’s talent, we started working instantly. The vibe was very natural, and we spent a few months experimenting. Our aim for Until We Meet Again was to fuse alternative R&B, pop rock and trap elements to create a fresh, progressive body of work. The EP tells the story of a turbulent and troubled relationship, so there are dark emotions that run throughout.”

The four-track EP was helmed in its entirety by 5ive Beatz (songwriter/producer) and Fabian Secon (songwriter/lead vocals) with co-writing from Fabian’s father—Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum-selling songwriter and producer Lucas Secon (the son of American entrepreneur and Nat King Cole songwriter Paul Secon). Tracklisting as follows:

1. Wilderness

2. Rockstar

3. Wasted Days

4. Crashing Waves

Until We Meet Again will be available to download and stream on all digital outlets from 23rd June.

