Get Familiar: Godwin Tom – 30

Talent Manager and Music Business Consultant, Godwin Tom turns 30 today!

Godwin has worked with or managed artists such as MI, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Waje, Show Dem Camp and many others. He is currently the manager for Wande Coal, Beverly Naya, Yung6ix and Jumbo. But before management, Godwin Tom was a rapper and he has decided to mark his 30th birthday with a rap song recorded by recording rap artist, AQ.

30 was recorded on a 9th Wonder Beat originally recorded by Phonte on his solo Album “Charity Starts at Home”.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/30.mp3

