Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Get Familiar: Lord Of Ajasa – Lori Ila

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Pioneer of the fast becoming globally accepted “Yoruba Indigenous Rap Music” Olusegun Osaniyi popularly known as Lord Of Ajasa makes a major comeback with “Blacka” produced single titled “Lori Ila” meaning “Online”.

ENJOY!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Get Familiar: Lord Of Ajasa – Lori Ila appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.