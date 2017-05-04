Get Familiar: Lord Of Ajasa – Lori Ila
Pioneer of the fast becoming globally accepted “Yoruba Indigenous Rap Music” Olusegun Osaniyi popularly known as Lord Of Ajasa makes a major comeback with “Blacka” produced single titled “Lori Ila” meaning “Online”.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post Get Familiar: Lord Of Ajasa – Lori Ila appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!