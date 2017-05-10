Get Familiar: Oyinkanade – Adebanke

Nigerian-born singer and composer, OYINKANADE is making giant strides and mark on the music scene with his brand of alternative-tinged music. He shares a new ‘Adebanke’ single.

This is the follow up to previously released hits incl. ‘Je ka sere’, ‘Adura’, ‘Dancilate’, and a remix of ‘Adura’ featuring Olamide, ‘Oyin’ which was produced by TY Mix.

‘Adebanke’ is produced by Tiwezi and sees a stellar vocal powerhouse by the singer on a tune which blends harmonies and percussion for an ear-wormy listen.

A total Jam!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Oyinkanade-Adebanke-Prod.-Tiwezi._2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

